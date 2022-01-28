'Verses of War' review: Vivek Oberoi, Rohit Roy collaborate for a watchable short film

Cast: Vivek Oberoi and Rohit Roy

Director: Prasad Kadam

Available on: YouTube

Actor Vivek Oberoi's latest release Verses of War is a fairly watchable short film that makes an impact mainly because of its premise and the Saathiya star's intense performance. It touches upon the Indo-Pakistani conflict and highlights what happens when Major Sunil Bhatia, a brave officer of the Indian Army, is captured by his foes.

The subject inherently has political undertones but they aren't explored as the focus is on the protagonist's undying love for his country. This proves to be a wise move given the fact Verses of War being a short film may not have been able to justice to complex socio-political issues.

Verses of War begins with a scene depicting the tense standoff between the Indian Army and their foes. A moving voiceover highlights the protagonist's love for his motherland, setting the stage for what is to follow. It is, however, the chequered equation between Oberoi's character and the officer who interrogates him that proves to be the backbone of this short film.

Their conversations bring out their softer sides especially when they briefly bond over their love for poetry. That said, these sequences may not appeal to those fond subtle narratives such as one seen in the Shefali Shah-starrer Happy Birthday Mummyji. In some ways, the approach towards storytelling is similar to the one adopted in Relationship Manager, a short film about domestic violence. While this brand of storytelling may not be everyone's cup of tea, it suits Oberoi's style of acting.

Coming to the performances, the Inside Edge actor shines in a challenging role. While he doesn't internalise the character as much as he could have, his confidence pretty much makes up for any shortcomings. Oberoi has in recent years been appreciated mainly for his negative roles. Verses of War is a reminder of there is more to him.

Rohit Roy is sincere but gets overshadowed by Oberoi in the interrogation scenes. He, however, gives a good account of his abilities in the final scene as he emotes with ease.

The technical aspects are up to the mark given the short film's scale and scope. That said, one gets the feeling the impact would have been stronger had Verses of War featured a gripping background score.

