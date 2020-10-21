Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health sees slight deterioration

The neurological condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Kolkata, has deteriorated a little in the last 24 hours though his other health parameters are good, one of the attending doctors said in a statement on behalf of the hospital on Tuesday night.

While an MRI done on the actor showed no structural abnormalities, it was observed as he was taken off steroid treatment that his neurological condition worsened in 24 hours which is due to COVID encephalopathy, the statement said.

Pointing out that Chatterjee was off oxygen support most of the times, there has not been any new infection with his blood pressure and heart rate in good levels, the statement said.

"The only problem is Covid encephalopathy which is sub-normal. Another couple of days of being administered steroids, he will bounce back to improvement. We are considering other options to bring back his consciousness to earlier level."

The attending doctor said Chatterjee has not developed any new complication and does not have a fever.

The critically acclaimed veteran actor, who has worked with renowned filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested COVID-19 positive.