Controversy erupts as Asaram Bapu's photo is Worshipped at Surat hospital

<p>Ahmedabad: A controversy erupted after followers of Asaram Bapu, who is serving life sentences in two cases of rape, performed aarti and pooja by putting up his photo on the premises of Surat Civil Hospital.<br>Hospital authorities said that permission had been granted to the disciples of the self-styled godman only for distribution of fruits to patients.</p>.<p>"We immediately ordered everything to stop. We also stopped them from distributing literature in the hospital. We took action after the incident came to our notice. We condemn this act," said resident medical officer Dr Ketan Nayak.</p><p>The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday near the gate of the stem cell building at the new civil hospital. Several video clips of the purported worship of Asaram were doing the rounds on social media.</p>.<p>Sources said that during the pooja, some hospital officials also participated.</p>.<p>Asaram is convicted in two cases of rape. His first conviction was in Jodhpur case in Rajasthan, and later he was found guilty of raping his disciple at his Ahmedabad ashram. He was convicted under sections 376 2 (C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful detention), 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), among other charges.</p>.<p>However, these convictions have not deterred his followers.</p>