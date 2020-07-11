Veteran actress Rekha's Mumbai bungalow sealed after guard tests positive for Covid-19

Actress Rekha's security guard has tested positive for Covid-19. Rekha's bungalow, Sea Springs, which is located in Bandra.

One of the two security guards of the bungalow was tested positive for coronavirus, and is under treatment at a BKC facility.

The building was declared a containment zone as per a notice out up by the BMC, and the complex was sanitised completely.

Meanwhile, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai's Vile Parle on Saturday evening after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Over the past month, staff members of several Bollywood celebrities have tested positive including Karan Johar, Boney Kapoor and Aamir Khan.