Veteran actress Rekha's Mumbai bungalow sealed after guard tests positive for Covid-19: Report

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2020, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 23:52 ist
Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha. Credit: Getty Images

The BMC on Saturday sealed veteran Bollywood actress Rekha's bungalow after a security guard tested positive for coronavirus.

The building, located in Bandra in Mumbai, was also declared a containment zone as per a notice out up by the BMC, reported The Times of India.

The guard tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago and is under treatment at a BKC facility while the entire area was sanitised by the BMC, the reported said.

Meanwhile, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai's Vile Parle on Saturday evening after testing positive for the coronavirus.

