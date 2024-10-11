'Vettaiyan' movie review: The hunter has slowed down

<p><em>Vettaiyan</em>, on the surface of it, promises a lot, a proper blockbuster in all sense. A stellar star cast, an acclaimed director, a solid storyline….all spelling the perfect recipe for success. However, the film fails to live up to expectation, falling short on many fronts.</p><p>A policeman with a conscience, Athiyan (Rajnikanth) has crafted an image which makes the bad guys tremble. While the premise of a supercop on a cleaning spree has been seen before, die-hard Rajni fans will surely see a sobered down version of their superhero. There are no over-the-top swashbuckling scenes which one might associate with a Rajnikanth movie, but even a toned-down superstar retains his screen presence.</p><p>While Athiyan is on the radar of judge Satyadev (Amitabh Bachchan) for his encounter killings, he faces the uncomfortable truth of killing an innocent man. Called in to catch the murderer of a schoolteacher, Athiyan encounters corruption and money power, failing to use his style of justice. Amidst the Big B – Rajnikanth reunion, it is Fahadh Faasil as Patrick who steals the show as an upright thief. With his comic timing and simplistic traits, Patrick is by far the biggest star in the movie.</p>.'Ctrl' movie review: Well-timed movie on dangers of AI.<p>Rana Daggubatti as an unscrupulous businessman could have been given a meatier role and more screen time, but it feels like the movie was expected to be carried on the shoulders of Rajni and Big B, with the others just supporting them.</p><p>The plot has multiple unnecessary angles, slowing down what could have been a crisp, impact-driven movie. From corrupt cops to the rot in the coaching system to student suicides to drugs, there is a lack of connectivity which is evident as the story becomes predictable. While Rajnikanth has successfully delivered hits with a social-centric story, it seems as though the director has tried hard to balance Rajni’s aura with the social message, which results in a lukewarm impact on screen. </p><p>It's not everyday that the biggest stars in cinema work together, and this is sufficient to fill the theatres, but the hunter’s charisma and the weapons provided just don’t click in <em>Vettaiyan</em>. </p>