Vidya Balan 'overjoyed' to be back in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' after 17 years

<p>Jaipur: Bollywood star Vidya Balan, who played the iconic character of Manjulika in 2007's <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</em>, on Wednesday said she is happy to be part of the third installment of the film, which has earned her "immense love".</p>.<p>She was speaking at the trailer launch of the much-anticipated horror comedy, held at Jaipur's iconic Raj Mandir cinema hall.</p>.<p>Also present were co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, along with director Anees Bazmee and producer Bhushan Kumar.</p>.<p>Balan thanked Bazmee, who also helmed <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2</em>, for casting her in the new film.</p>.<p>"I'd like to thank Anees Bazmee first. Thank you very much for bringing me into 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'... Otherwise, I would have possessed Bhushan," she quipped.</p>.<p>The actor also expressed gratitude to Kumar, who heads the production banner T-Series.</p>.<p>"After 17 years, I'm back in the <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</em> franchise. I'm overjoyed. This film has given me immense love over the past 17 years, and I feel I'll receive even more in the next 17," she added.</p>.<p>Balan explained the reason behind unveiling the trailer in Jaipur.</p>.<p>"As Kartik said, <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2</em> was shot here, just like the first <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</em>, which was entirely shot in Jaipur. Jaipur shares a long-standing connection with the franchise, which is why we're launching our first trailer here," she said.</p>.<p>Also starring newcomers Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em> promises an unforgettable mix of horror and comedy when it releases in theatres across the country this Diwali.</p>.<p>The trailer sees Aaryan returning as Rooh Baba, a character he first portrayed in 2022's <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2</em>.</p>.<p>"If you enjoyed <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2</em>, you'll love this film even more. Once you step into the theatre, you'll realise this is a beautifully crafted film, packed with comedy and thrilling horror," Bazmee teased.</p>.<p>"We have pushed the limits of the horror-comedy genre to bring something fresh and entertaining," he added.</p>.<p>Aaryan described working with Balan and Dixit as mesmerizing.</p>.<p>"I was just mesmerized watching them. They make such complicated things look seamless on screen; they are so effortless. They made reels, cracked jokes with us, but once the camera starts rolling, they get into their characters. I have learned so much from these two legendary actors," he said.</p>.<p>The actor teased a particular scene from <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em> where he shared the screen with Balan and Dixit.</p>.<p>"We were shooting a scene where Vidya ma'am and Madhuri ma'am asked who between them I thought was Manjulika. It was a big moment for me to shoot and share screen space with them. The scene was thrilling, a bit creepy, and somewhat horrific, yet I enjoyed acting in it," Aaryan said.</p>.<p>Though Dixit missed the trailer launch event due to prior work commitments, she sent a video message that was played for the audience.</p>.<p>"I am so excited that the trailer of <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em> releases today. This film is a true labour of love, with immense heart and soul poured into every moment. I'm incredibly excited to be part of this remarkable journey.</p>.<p>"Unfortunately, prior commitments kept me from being there today, but I'm with you in spirit. Can't wait for everyone to experience what we have created," she said.</p>.<p>For Dimri, being part of the <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</em> franchise was a dream come true.</p>.<p>"It's a huge opportunity to be part of such a big franchise. I was over the moon when I was offered the role. I've always been a fan of Anees Bazmee sir's work, and I've watched all his films with my father. I've also admired Rajpal sir, Vidya ma'am, Kartik, and Madhuri ma'am's work.</p>.<p>"To get a chance to work with all of them is a huge deal, and we had an amazing time shooting together," she said. </p>