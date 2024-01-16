JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra to team up for 'The Sabarmati Report'

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the upcoming film is a Vikir Films production. It will hit the screens on May 3, 2024.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 06:00 IST

Mumbai: Actors Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra are set to star in The Sabarmati Report. Ranjan Chandel, who previously directed the web series Grahan, is attached to helm the project from a story penned by Aseem Arrora.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the upcoming film is a Vikir Films production. It will hit the screens on May 3, 2024.

Balaji Motion Pictures shared the announcement on its official Instagram page on Monday.

"Get ready to unfold history with an untold story - The Sabarmati Report - a riveting journey into the 2002 incident that left an indelible mark on the entire nation! In cinemas on 3rd May, 2024."

"@shobha9168 @ektarkapoor @amulvmohan @anshulmohan @ranjanchandel @vikrantmassey @raashiikhanna @iridhidogra @vikirfilms @aseemarrora @vivek.koka @janvigill @shrey.jhawar @zeemusiccompany," the banner said in the post.

Massey was last seen in the hit film 12th Fail, Khanna in the web series Farzi and Dogra in Tiger 3.

(Published 16 January 2024, 06:00 IST)
