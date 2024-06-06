Viral song "Bado Badi" removed from YouTube due to copyright infringement

The copyright issue revolves around the song's melody and composition, which reportedly resemble an existing piece of music. Reportedly, the song is a copy of “Bado Badi” by Noor Jehan in the film Banarsi Thug in 1973.

The song has now been taken down from YouTube abruptly which has left the artist and netizens in a state of surprise and disappointment. The song surpassed 28 million views on Youtube since its release.

The music video “Bado Badi,” featuring model Wajdan Rao, went viral on social media and sparked a meme fest by several content creators.

“Aankh Ladi Bado Badi” song is currently one of the top trending songs on socal media platforms and millions of reels canbe found on Instagram and YouTube Shorts.