'WandaVision' web series review - episode 3 'Now in Colour': The plot thickens

Director: Matt Shakman

Written by: Megan McDonnell

And now we enter the 70s. After the first two episodes of WandaVision tackled the 50s and 60s sitcom formats, the third episode, aptly named "Now in Colour," adds a rustic 70s theme to the show's format with an amazing colour palette to boot.

The episode is exceptionally striking, not least in part due to the fact that it tackles at least three different plot threads in a matter of merely 30-odd minutes: A (rapid) pregnancy, a marginal shift in roles of everyone involved in this little town, and a peeling of the layer of conspiracy hinted at in the previous episodes.

The episode also brings in, for the first time, the addressing of grief for Wanda. Despite being elated at the idea of having children with Vision (who technically should not be capable of having children, but let's leave that for future episodes to tackle), Wanda finally shows cracks in her facade as she begins to recall Pietro.

This episode has, by far, the best performance from Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen thus far. The range of emotions expressed by their characters is so vivid that it's almost surreal, for they got little room in the mainstream MCU films. Elizabeth Olsen in particular shines owing to the sheer range of emotions she gets to express.

Shakman's directing and McDonnel's writing leave little to complain; they manage to fit in just enough to both finally give form to a darker plot that was teased from the beginning, while managing to retain the stylistic presentation of the show. It answers some questions, and asks just enough to keep the wait for the next episode manageable.