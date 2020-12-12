Want to watch new movies on OTT rather than in theatres, says actor Kushal Tandon

Actor Kushal Tandon says that he would prefer watching films on streaming platforms as opposed to in theatres even though the central government has eased the restrictions that were put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I would prefer enjoying movies at home once they premiere on streaming platforms," he tells DH.

The digital medium emerged as a viable alternative to theatres during the lockdown as several major movies opted for a 'direct to OTT' release, skipping the theatrical route. Gulabo Sitabo, Akshay Kumar's Laxmii, the late Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara and the Tamil biggie Soorarai Pottru were the most notable films to a digital-only premiere.

Kushal, who became a popular name in the TV industry due to his performance in Beyhadh, made his digital debut with Hum much to the delight of fans. He impressed the audience with his work in the AltBalaji and Zee5's Bebaakee, adding a new dimension to his career. He says that the new/latest episodes of the show will be a 'treat for fans'.

"There was no bebaakee (intoxication) in the initial episodes. It begins the second part of the first season." adds the actor.

The rise of streaming platforms has resulted in more opportunities for those associated with the entertainment industry. Some, however, feel that the 'digital revolution' might affect the TV industry. Kushal feels that these fears are not justified as various platforms can co-exist.

"No medium is a threat to another. Sabka alag market hai," says the actor.

Kushal, who belongs to a Lucknow-based family, started out as a model before turning actor. He says he did not face any pre-break struggles due to his experience in the modeling world.

The former Bigg Boss contestant, who had his fair share of ups and downs, says that one should take failure in his stride and learn something from the experience.

"Setbacks are a part of everyone's life. While it does feel bad, one needs to learn from the experience," says Kushal.

