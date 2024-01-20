Was waiting to play ultra glam role: Raveena Tandon on 'Karmma Calling'

"We have always had that great tuning with heroes. Chichi (Govinda) would help me with comedy timing. When I did films with Nana Patekar, he would help me with the scenes. There was a very tricky scene in Ghulam-E-Mustafa, I was very young at that time. In the scene, I had to start crying while talking. So Nana sat with me and said, ‘Do it this way’, and it became one of the most talked about scenes. With Chichi, I learnt my sense of timing. So there are places where we have all helped each other grow,” Tandon said.