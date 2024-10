We hit it off: Kartik Aaryan working with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Aaryan is reprising his role of Rooh Baba from the second part. Balan, who played Avni/Manjulika in the original film by Priyadarshan in 2007, is returning to the franchise. Dixit is the new addition to the franchise, directed by Anees Bazmee.