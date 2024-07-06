Jigar Move review: Weak plot takes the fire out of angry young man

There is more depth to anti-hero films than meets the eye. Performances add to their grandeur but cannot fully compensate for a flawed script. Jigar is a case in point.
Jeeva (Praveen Tej) is a loan recovery agent for a Bengaluru-based bank. He is successful as his machismo works where diplomacy doesn’t. A friend’s death takes him back to his native town in coastal Karnataka.
The audience is then introduced to his mother (Vinaya Prasad) and sister, and his hideous past as an underworld don. The gang rivalry between veteran Bhandari (Bala Rajwadi) and Malpe Munna (Yash Shetty) gets starker even as Jeeva falls head over heels in love with college-going Raksha (Vijayshree Kalburgi).
Evergreen classics like Nagara Haavu (Kannada) and Shakti (Hindi) portray angry young men as a result of social constructs. The performances only strengthen the inherent bias of the audience in favour of the underdog and their disgust for the system.
Successful modern-day movies in the genre like Ugramm, KGF and Pushpa have proven that elements like family sentiment, childhood memories and power-packed music enliven the plot.
While Jigar tries to pitch its hero as a victim of circumstances, it fails to convince viewers of his earnestness to mend his ways. The bond with his mother is poorly developed. Also, 20-25 minutes in is too early for a flashback.
However, Praveen Tej is refreshing as a dashing hero. Vijayshree successfully portrays the innocence her character demands. The cinematography
is impressive and the director provides a unique coastal flavour through the beach shots.
Published 05 July 2024, 20:37 IST