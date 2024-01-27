What films tell us about our social fabric

Mani Ratnam’s 1995 film, ‘Bombay’ poignantly showcases the 1993 Bombay riots by tracking the life of an interfaith couple. The film opens in a traditional Tamil Nadu village where Muslims and Hindus co-exist. A Muslim girl and a Brahmin boy fall in love and elope to Bombay (present day Mumbai). With its cosmopolitan culture, Mumbai is seen as a place where one’s religion and caste do not matter. This romantic impression of the city draws the couple to its embrace. ‘Bombay’ starts with the hope that there is space for co-existence. It then shows politics taking over the socio-cultural life of the city after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.