What role do intimacy coordinators play?

Vishwa Karna, an actor in the Kannada and Telugu film industries, explaining his experience on the sets of his debut Kannada film ‘100’ (2021) said, “I had to molest Rachita Ram (a top female Kannada actor) in a scene. I was a bit nervous about how she would take it. While doing the trials I could see myself being hesitant.”

This is just a peek into the apprehension and awkwardness that go into scenes involving intimacy or violence. After the #MeToo allegations on film sets surfaced, the need for intimacy coordinators (IC) started gaining importance. The nervousness and discomfort on the sets are not gender-specific, says Vishwa Karna, and adds: “In the times of #MeToo, men should be more nervous than women.”

Kannada actor Sruthi Hariharan, who filed a #MeToo case against actor Arjun Sarja, is known for her nuanced role in the national award-winning film, ‘Nathicharami’ (2018) which explored female sexuality beyond traditional barriers.

Sruthi says a woman might benefit more than men. “But I don’t want to create a gender divide. It can help men and women equally,” she adds. While there has been no intimacy coordination until now, she says it’s time this is brought into the picture.

Intimate scenes in Kannada

Kannada films largely shy away from intimate scenes, while commercial cinema stops at kissing. In films that require such scenes, the director also plays the role of intimacy director Champa Shetty, the director of ‘Koli Esru’ (2022), explains her approach. “In ‘Ammchhiyemba Nenapu’ (2018), we did not have to actually show the rape. A closed door and a wound on the female lead’s lips suggest the occurrence of the incident. But in ‘Koli Esru’, I had to show the heroine’s struggle with the harasser to develop the story further,” she says, adding that her discussion with Akshata Pandavapura, who played the lead, helped them navigate the scene.

She recalls Natana Manju (co-actor who played the character who harasses Akshatha) telling her that it is difficult for men as well. However, she personally does not find the need for a separate intimacy coordinator.

Greeshma Sridhar, who played the lead in ‘Nanu Kusuma’ (2023), which was released this week, says the rape scene in the movie is suggestive. However, the rapport between actors is important. “Sometimes we may be meeting the co-actor for the first time, and it can become awkward,” she adds.

“Intimacy professionals finish the shoot by blocking (deciding where actors stand on a set and how they move around over the course of filming) and filming it,” says Greeshma.

Slowly becoming a norm

Scenes of intimacy involve nudity, simulated sex, kissing, touching, flirtation, simulated sexual harassment/violence, or any other form of intimate contact. Hyper-sexualised shots of body parts, “item numbers”, the portrayal of hyper-sexualised characters, intimacy between minors, or characters that play family members or friends, should also be considered scenes of intimacy when relevant, says Aastha Khanna, a professional who has worked as the intimacy co-ordinator for many Netflix creations.

The southern industries have slowly started hiring ICs. The Hindi film industry and the OTT space are slowly bringing their production up to global best practices.

“There are some big studios and production houses that have shows with intimate scenes but have never used an IC. They don’t fully understand what they bring to the table,” says Aastha. With such studios going for ICs, she foresees exponential growth.

Navigating consent

Neha Vyaso, an intimacy professional who has worked with filmmaker Dar Gai for Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’, explains how an IC helps.

“Before the shoot begins, we make sure the set has not more than four or five people, the modesty garments and barriers are in place, and the conversations have happened. We do two rehearsals with just the director and the director of photography and then we run the shoot. If at any point any actor feels uncomfortable, they just raise their hands — we educate the directors and everyone on the set that this can happen at any point,” she says.

“ICs have a huge impact on minimising situations of sexual harassment - giving the actors a vocabulary of consent,” says Aastha. “An IC interrupts the power dynamic between the director/producer and actor or between two actors so that no one is coerced into doing something without their consent,” she adds.

“However, no IC can ever commit to providing a safe space, given the number of variables at play,” she explains.