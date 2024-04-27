When melodies ‘migrated’

Lyricist Indeevar once mentioned to me that he had written the song ‘Hum tumhein chahate hain aise / Marnewala koi zindagi chahata ho jaise’ (I love you with the same intensity as a dying man craves to live) for Shakti Samanta’s 1975 film, ‘Anand Ashram’. “I wrote how a doctor was expressing his love on screen as the hero was in the medical profession. But the filmmaker did not appreciate the words. It took Feroz Khan to understand the value of my song that he used (with super-hit results) in ‘Qurbani’, as tuned by Kalyanji-Anandji,” he said.