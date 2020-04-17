When Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan came together for a Hindi movie

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are arguably two of the most respected and well known names in Tamil cinema. ‘Superstar’ is loved by one and all due to his grand reel image and swag. Similarly, a section of the audience considers ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ to be an artiste par excellence.

In 1985, the Kollywood heroes teamed up with Bollywood ‘Megastar’ Amitabh Bachchan for a Hindi actioner titled Geraftaar. The S Ramanath-produced biggie featured the Hey Ram actor as Big B’s brother and saw ‘Thalaivar’ essay the role of cop. Kamal impressed the masses with his lover boy antics and added a touch of vulnerability to his character.

Rajini too gave strong proof of his star power and left fans spellbound with his stylish onscreen mannerisms. His crackling chemistry with the ‘Angry Young Man’ too added a new dimension to Geraftaar. Interestingly, K Balachander’s discoveries did not share screen space in the movie.

Not surprisingly, the film emerged as a hit and received rave reviews from the target audience.

Coming to the present, Kamal and Rajini remain the top choice of a section of the Tamil audience while Bachchan is regarded as the undisputed ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood. The Kabali hero was last seen in Darbar that opened to a good response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews.

He will next be seen in Annaatthe, which marks his first collaboration with top director Siva. The film features Meena, Nayanthara and Khushboo as the leading ladies.

On the other hand, Kamal will soon be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited Indian 2 that is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani. The film, being directed by Shankar, features Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

Meanwhile, Big B will soon be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which marks his first collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana. He also has Jhund and Chehere in his kitty.