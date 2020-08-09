Who is 'Binod'? Why is he trending? Find out here

On August 7, one of India’s largest online payment platform, Paytm, changed the name of its Twitter account to ‘Binod’.

‘Binod’ has been trending on social media platforms like Twitter, Reddit and Youtube for the past week and Paytm jumped on board when a user asked the company to change its profile name.

Soon after ‘everything is cake’ trend, Twitter has been swamped with the ‘everything is Binod’ trend.

Many of the memes are reactions, movie dialogues and text posts.

How did Binod become viral?

It all started when Youtubers Abhyudaya and Gautami posted a video on their channel Slayy Point where they explored the comments section of videos. Named “Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)”, the YouTuber noted that a user named 'Binod Tharu' who commented only his first name, which caused a lot of confusion.

Adding their two bits, the YouTubers enacted situations where the answer to every question was ‘Binod’.

Soon, the name ‘Binod’ was being added in almost every post of the comments section. The trend took off from there.

Paying tribute to ‘Binod’, the YouTubers have change the description of their account to “Founder of BINOD. Hello Binod Army.”

The Buzzing Twitterati

Even Amazon joined the Binod game with a play on the famous 'Dil To Pagal Hai' dialogues: 'Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga.'

everyone is binod, everything is binod pic.twitter.com/7yyVHK8CEJ — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 7, 2020

One netizen, under the name Gagan.D.Raikar, writes, “That day is not far when 1.NASA and AMAZON changes its name to BINOD. 2. Paytm will change to binod pay. 3.Slay point will change to binod. 4.yt comments will be changed to "please comment Binod army”. Yeh tumne kya kardiya @SlayyPoint.”

That day is not far when

1.NASA and YouTube changes its name to BINOD

2.PayTm will change to binod pay

3.Slay point will change to binod pointhttps://t.co/HsE47DLlEp comments will be changed to "please comment binod army"

Yeh tumne kya kardiya @SlayyPoint 😂😂 — Gagan.D.Raikar (@gagan_raikar) August 9, 2020

Another netizen who changed his profile name to Binod wrote, “#Binod is everywhere…!!! Binod has a big place in Odisha even named Binodpur.”

#Binod is everywhere...!!!

Binod has a big place in Odisha even named Binodpur pic.twitter.com/ya64qzPVA7 — 🇳🇪 BINOD 🇳🇪 (@maibharatkabeta) August 9, 2020

On under the name Sagar Sharma, captioned a picture of the popular game PUBG saying, “Amazing fact: Do u know who is player unknown in pubg? It's none other than Binod.”

Amazing fact: Do u know who is player unknown in pubg?

It's non other than Binod pic.twitter.com/Blg38gio2m — Sagar Sharma (@Sg_Shines) August 9, 2020

Some have used it to express their frustration against the ongoing trend. A twitter profile named 'NaYra' posted a picture that read “Ab aur kitna jhelna padega inhe” and captioned it as, “Me to the people who comment binod everywhere.”

Me to the people who comment binod everywhere - pic.twitter.com/zI3QlGRo1q — NaYra💥💫 (@missjoker__) August 9, 2020

Twitter user under the name, @Spoider_monk, also made a meme using one of Shah Rukh Khan's blockbusters - Don, and said: