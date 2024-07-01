Who is Maya Neelakantan? 11-year-old Chennai-based 'rock goddess' stole the show at 'America's Got Talent'

An 11-year-old girl from Chennai has made a mark in America's Got Talent with her guitar performance. Dressed in 'ghagra' and a 'bindi' on her forehead, Maya Neelakantan performed Last Resort by Papa Roach.

America's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel were impressed with the 11-year-old's splendid performance.

Maya also has a YouTube channel where she posts her metal rock covers of 'Metallica' and 'Tools' among others.

Anand Mahindra, businessman and chairman of Mahindra group also praised Maya for her performance and posted on his X account; "Oh My God. Maya Neelakantan is only 10 years old. 10! Yes, Simon, she’s a Rock Goddess. From the land of Goddesses."