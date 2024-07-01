Who is Maya Neelakantan? 11-year-old Chennai-based 'rock goddess' stole the show at 'America's Got Talent'

An 11-year-old girl from Chennai has made a mark in America's Got Talent with her guitar performance. Dressed in 'ghagra' and a 'bindi' on her forehead, Maya Neelakantan performed Last Resort by Papa Roach.
America's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel were impressed with the 11-year-old's splendid performance.
Maya also has a YouTube channel where she posts her metal rock covers of 'Metallica' and 'Tools' among others.
Anand Mahindra, businessman and chairman of Mahindra group also praised Maya for her performance and posted on his X account; "Oh My God. Maya Neelakantan is only 10 years old. 10! Yes, Simon, she’s a Rock Goddess. From the land of Goddesses."
To his post Maya replied, "Thank you so much @anandmahindra ji! It's an honor hearing that from you! I’m very happy to see that people enjoy my version of merging Carnatic Music with Heavy Metal since I love both of them. Thank you for all the love and support! It really means a lot!"
Many people commented under the post, praising her for the performance. "Dressed in a traditional Ghagra and shining bindi on her forehead, Neelakantan looked like anything but a typical rock musician with an Indian twist," one commented.
"What control, focus and sheer understanding of music! This is a prime example of talent curated from a tender age and blossoming for good of public at large! An artist is a mass spreader of happiness and smiles! God bless her!" wrote a second.
Maya, in 2022, had met Adam Jones, 'Tool''s guitarist with her rendition cover on '7empest', and in March this year, guitarist Gary Holt gifted her a guitar.
Maya had posted on her X handle a picture with Gary and wrote, "Look What Happened Today! Gary Holt of Slayer/Exodus gifted me his signature guitar!!!"
Published 01 July 2024, 05:59 IST