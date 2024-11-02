Why audiences crave violence on OTT 

<p>With the removal of traditional constraints like censorship, broadcasting schedules, and geographic boundaries, OTT platforms have opened the floodgates for content that often delves into violence, gore, and morbidity. Such content, once limited to niche genres, has now become mainstream.</p>.<p>The question arises: why are audiences gravitating towards violent, explicit content? What is the underlying appeal of these films, and why do they thrive on platforms free from conventional censorship?</p>.<p>The proliferation of violent content can be attributed to several factors. The digital age has changed audience behaviour. Viewers actively seek content that speaks to their preferences, desires, and emotions. OTT platforms cater to these demands with personalised algorithms, often promoting dark, violent shows and movies based on a viewer’s past selections. Moreover, the lack of stringent censorship allows filmmakers to explore explicit themes that would be edited out or banned on traditional television.</p>.<p>This freedom has given rise to a particular genre that combines graphic violence with intricate storytelling. Several popular thriller series like <em>‘Narcos’, ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Money Heist’</em>, and ‘<em>Breaking Bad’</em> have captured the imagination of global audiences over the past decade. These series often depict drug cartels, mafia wars, and superhero violence, featuring an unflinching portrayal of brutality. Yet, they enjoy unparalleled popularity. Series like <em>‘Paatal Lok’</em> and <em>‘The Family Man’</em> not only include physical violence but also verbal aggression, including cuss words, profanity, and derogatory language.</p>.<p>Why are audiences so drawn to such content? One explanation lies in the human brain’s reaction to violent stimuli. Neuroscientific studies suggest that when individuals watch violent content, certain regions of the brain, such as the amygdala, associated with fear and arousal, are activated. This can lead to a state of heightened alertness or even excitement, similar to what people experience in situations of real-life danger. Watching violence on-screen provides a form of catharsis — a way for people to experience intense emotions in a controlled environment.</p>.<p>Themes of crime, revenge, and moral ambiguity force the audience to grapple with ethical dilemmas and engage with the darker side of human nature.</p>.<p>Another reason for the growing popularity of violent content is the cultural shift in how stories are told and received. In earlier decades, heroes in cinema were portrayed as morally upright, unblemished figures, fighting for justice against evil. However, in recent times, the ‘anti-hero’ archetype has emerged, with flawed, morally ambiguous protagonists who don’t shy away from violence to achieve their goals. Characters like Tony Soprano, Walter White, and Tommy Shelby are neither purely good nor evil; they are complex figures driven by circumstances who become more relatable to modern audiences.</p>.<p>The modern viewer has also developed an appetite for gritty realism. The sanitised, utopian narratives of the past no longer strike a chord with a generation that has grown up in a world filled with uncertainty and volatility. So violence becomes a tool for storytelling, reflecting the turbulence of the real world rather than an isolated spectacle.</p>.<p>This trend appeals to audiences because it feels authentic, reflecting how people converse in real life. In traditional television and cinema, where censorship rules are stricter, dialogue is often sanitised, creating a disconnect between the characters and the real world. Profanity and vulgar expressions are also frequently used as tools for characterisation. They give the audience insight into a character’s emotional state, background, or moral compass. Such portrayals are particularly appealing to younger audiences who often seek characters that challenge societal norms and conventions.</p>.<p>For many viewers, violent content serves as a form of escapism. In an increasingly chaotic and opaque world, OTT platforms offer an alternative reality where viewers can engage with extreme scenarios that they would never encounter in their own lives. There is a sense of voyeurism in witnessing acts of violence, yet the emotional intensity still resonates deeply. It offers a thrill — akin to riding a roller coaster — where audiences can experience fear, excitement, and relief in a short span of time, all the while remaining within the comfort of their homes.</p>.<p>Moreover, such content often follows an undercurrent of justice or revenge. The perpetrators of violence, whether heroes or villains, frequently operate under their own moral codes. This allows viewers to vicariously experience the satisfaction of seeing wrongdoers punished or avenged, albeit through brutal means. </p>.<p>The phenomenon of violent content thriving on OTT platforms is a complex one, driven by psychological, cultural, and technological factors. These platforms offer viewers an unrestricted playground to explore the darker aspects of human nature. This unfiltered depiction of violence and profanity creates a sense of authenticity that resonates with contemporary audiences. As long as these elements continue to engage and excite viewers, the trend of violent, explicit content is likely to persist.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a Delhi-based journalist)</em></p>