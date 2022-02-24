Will Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' pack a punch at the box office?

Kollywood star Ajith Kumar's latest movie Valimai hit the screens on Thursday amid much fanfare. The H Vinoth-directed biggie has become the talk of the town due to its stylish promos and impressive production values, an indication that it may prove to be a gamechanger for Tamil cinema. So will the action-thriller live up to these expectations and emerge as a blockbuster? Here's our SWOT analysis.

Strengths

Ajith, one of the biggest stars in the Tamil film industry, enjoys a huge fan following due to 'massy' reel image and gripping screen presence. The fact that he maintains a low profile, rarely making any public appearances, has added to his aura and established him as the 'Ultimate Star'. His mere association with Valimai transformed the film into a phenomenon more than a year before its release. This alone should help it open to a solid response at the box office.

Vinoth gave strong proof of his abilities with Sathuranga Vettai, which hit the screens in 2014. He consolidated his standing with the well-received Karthi movie Theeran. It was, however, Ajith's last release Nerkonda Paarvai that proved to be a gamechanger for him. The film did justice to the star's larger-than-life reel image while highlighting the importance of consent. Judging by his track record, Valimai is in safe hands.

Huma Qureshi, who plays Ajith's friend in the movie, is a known name in Bollywood. Her popularity should help Valimai do well in the Hindi market.

Weaknesses

Valimai may not do as well as expected in 'B' and 'C' centres as the film, unlike Veeram and Viswasam, has an urban setting. It does not have a full-fledged romantic track, which is regarded as one of the pillars of commercial cinema. Kartikeya ( also known as Karthikeya), who plays the antagonist, is not an established name in Tamil cinema. His association with the film will not have much effect on its commercial prospects.

Opportunities

Valimai comes at a time when the Covid-19 situation is under control in Tamil Nadu. Theatres have been allowed to operate at full capacity, which should help it reach its potential. The film has become an emotion for Ajith fans as it will be the first release since Nerkonda Paarvai that hit the screens in 2019. Valimai is set to enjoy an extended weekend as it is released on a Thursday.

Threats

Valimai is likely to face stiff competition from Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak, which hits the screens on February 25, in the Telugu states as the 'Power Star' is a major box office draw. The Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is expected to affect its collection in the North Indian states as it has garnered attention with his visually-appealing trailer.