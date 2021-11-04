Will Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

Kollywood legend Rajinikanth's latest movie Annaatthe is set to hit the screens on Thursday, which has created a fair deal of buzz among 'Superstar' fans. The biggie has been directed by Siva and revolves around a caring elder brother who considers his sister to be the centre of his world. So, will the action-packed drama live up to expectations and emerge as a 'Diwali dhamaka'? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strength: Brand Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth remains the biggest name in Tamil cinema despite the emergence of younger stars. This become amply clear when 2.0 collected an astonishing Rs 2.64 crore at the Chennai box office on its first day and set a record that is yet to be broken. Petta survived the Viswasam tsunami to collect close to Rs 1.12 crore on the opening day. Similarly, Darbar raked in Rs 2.27 crore on day 1 even though the word of mouth wasn't as impressive as expected. His mere association with Annaatthe should help it begin its box office run on a strong note.

Moreover, Siva has emerged as one of Kollywood's most bankable filmmakers with blockbusters such as Veeram, Vedalam and Viswasam. Many feel that he is synonymous with paisa vasool entertainment.

Weakness: Not suited for an urban audience

The film has a distinct rural setting, which may affect its performance in urban centres. Rajinikanth and Siva are not a bankable combination as they have never worked together before. Judging by the trailer, Annaatthe has a pretty simple storyline with the usual commercial elements such as action and celebratory songs that one associates with rural action entertainers. The biggie may not appeal to those looking for out-of-the-box content. D Imman's tunes have become popular but they aren't as effective as the ones heard in Petta and Darbar.

Opportunity: Perfect timing

The film comes at a time when cinemas have been allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity, which wasn't possible previously due to Covid-19 restrictions. This should help it put up strong numbers in the opening weekend. Annaatthe reportedly features an emotional storyline, which is likely to help it emerge as the choice of the family audience this Diwali. The rural setting could help it do well in 'B' and 'C' markets.

Threat: The 'Enemy' is here

The film will face competition from Enemy in urban markets as the Vishal-starrer features stylish action scenes, which cater to the 'Gen Y' audience. Annaatthe hasn't been promoted as aggressively as a 2.0 or even a Darbar, which might affect its performance if the reviews aren't too favourable. The Hollywood biggie Eternals is likely to affect its performance in Chennai as Marvel movies enjoy a cult following.