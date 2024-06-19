Will Smith in talks to star in sci-fi thriller 'Resistor'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Will Smith is in negotiations to lead an upcoming sci-fi thriller movie for Sony Pictures.

Titled Resistor, the movie is based on the 2014 book Influx by bestselling author Daniel Suarez, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Bullet Train scribe Zak Olkewicz wrote the first draft, while Eric Singer penned the latest draft. No director is currently attached to the project.

The plot of the film is currently under wraps but Influx takes place in a dystopian society in which the government uses shady tactics to prevent technological advancement.