Homeentertainment

Will Smith to star in crime thriller 'Sugar Bandits'

Oscar Will Smith will feature and co-produce the crime thriller 'Sugar Bandits', based on the novel 'Devils In Exile'.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 08:15 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Will Smith will feature in the crime thriller Sugar Bandits, based on the novel Devils In Exile by Chuck Hogan.

While Smith won't lead the project, he will co-star in it, reported Deadline.

Sugar Bandits will revolve around a former Special Forces soldier who joins an elite, vigilante group which aims to crack down on drug menace in Boston, but soon realises things are not what they seem.

Oscar winner Smith is also attached to produce the film along with Jon Mone for Westbrook Studios with Ryan Shimazaki overseeing.

Stuart Ford will produce for AGC Studios, which is fully financing the film, and Richard Abate will produce for 3 Arts Entertainment.

Smith was last seen in Antoine Fuqua's Emancipation.

(Published 15 February 2024, 08:15 IST)
EntertainmentHollywoodLos AngelesUSA newsWill Smith

