Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Women in cinema have always been seen from a male gaze: Kriti Sanon

In a packed auditorium, Kriti’s voice was filled with grit and resilience as she spoke about women’s portrayal in cinema.
Pranati A S
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 00:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 00:22 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsKriti SanonGoaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us