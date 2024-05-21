Yahhve Sharma wraps up 'Section 108' shoot, pens emotional post on social media

Yahhve Sharma, who grabbed attention with her acting skills and endearing screen presence in Operation Mayfair, recently wrapped up the shooting for her highly anticipated movie, Section 108 which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Arbaaz Khan.

The young diva took to social media to share her heartfelt emotions and gratitude, marking the completion of her journey on this project. Yahhve posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos on social media that captured moments of camaraderie with the cast and crew.

She wrote, “It was/is and always will about people. Passionate, enthusiastic, magnetic energies coming together to make nothing but magic. Started with nothing but faith and now my heart’s so full of gratitude and more gratitude (sic)".