Yahhve Sharma wraps up 'Section 108' shoot, pens emotional post on social media

Yahhve Sharma, who grabbed attention with her acting skills and endearing screen presence in Operation Mayfair, recently wrapped up the shooting for her highly anticipated movie, Section 108 which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Arbaaz Khan.
The young diva took to social media to share her heartfelt emotions and gratitude, marking the completion of her journey on this project. Yahhve posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos on social media that captured moments of camaraderie with the cast and crew.
She wrote, “It was/is and always will about people. Passionate, enthusiastic, magnetic energies coming together to make nothing but magic. Started with nothing but faith and now my heart’s so full of gratitude and more gratitude (sic)".
In the emotional caption, Yahhve expressed her deep appreciation for the opportunity to work in Section 108, highlighting her transformative experience personally and professionally.
The film revolves around a pivotal law known as 'Section 108,' which states that if someone goes missing for seven years, they are legally considered dead, prompting insurance payouts to their nominee.
The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arbaaz Khan, Regina Cassandra, Yahhve Sharma and others. Section 108 has been directed by filmmaker Rasikh Khan and produced by Cinemawala Productions. It is a crime thriller and is set to release later this year.
Published 21 May 2024, 09:21 IST