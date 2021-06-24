Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2' to release in theatres on September 9?

Actor Yash's upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2 will hit the screens on September 9, according to multiple reports. The plan, however, might change at the last minute if the country witnesses a third Covid-19 wave. The biggie was to be released in theatres last year but that did not happen due to the lockdown. The makers soon announced a new date --July 16-- but the plan was dropped due to an increase in Coronavirus cases.

#KGF2 to hit theatres on September 9th if there’s no 3rd wave. Post-theatrical digital rights in negotiation with Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/cJjro52Tdf — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) June 23, 2021

#KGFChapter2 could’ve a theatrical release on 9th September providing covid is under control by then & theaters reopens across India. #KGF2 pic.twitter.com/3YpafwYoAy — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 23, 2021

KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 release KGF, which emerged as a big hit in most markets. It features Yash in the role of the 'Rocky Bhai' and has a 'massy' storyline. The flick is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part as the narrative will feature a mix of action and emotion.

KGF Chapter 2 has an impressive cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon and Srinithi Shetty. 'Baba' plays the role of the dreaded antagonist Adheera in what is the first Kannada film of his career and reportedly has action scenes with the 'Rocking Star'. Tandon, on the other hand, plays the role of a powerful political leader, who issues a warrant against the protagonist, in the movie. She garnered attention with her work in Upendra, which featured actor Upendra in the lead. It remains to be seen whether KGF Chapter 2 helps her impress the Sandalwood audience once again.

Yash, meanwhile, has become a hot property in the film industry. There were rumours of him being cast in S S Rajamouli's Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) but that did not materialise. He is likely to collaborate with Mufti helmer Narthan for a film after wrapping up KGF Chapter 2.

Neel, on the other hand, is working on Salaar, starring pan-India hero Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. The actioner is slated to hit the screens in multiple languages next year. He also has a film with Jr NTR in his kitty.

