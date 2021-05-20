You need to be on your toes while working with Manoj Bajpayee: Priyamani on 'The Family Man Season 2'

Priyamani, who will be seen in the upcoming series The Family Man Season 2, says that working with Manoj Bajpayee was an 'amazing' experience as she had to be on her toes during the shoot.



"It was truly amazing to be in the same space as Manoj. You really need to be alert and on your toes while working with someone in his league," she told DH in an exclusive interview.



Also Read | 'The Family Man Season 2' trailer packs a punch

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/the-family-man-season-2-trailer-packs-a-punch-987471.html

The Family Man Season 2 revolves around the journey of NIA officer Shrikant Tiwari, played by Bajpayee, and highlights his attempts at striking a balance between his personal and professional life. Priyamani plays the role of the protagonist's wife and garnered a fair deal of attention with her work in the first season. Many expect her to be a highlight of The Family Man Season 2.



"I could relate to her to a certain extent as she, like me, is good at multitasking. That said, she is not exactly like me as there are differences as well," added the Raavan star.

The Family Man Season 2 was slated to release on Amazon Prime Video in February but got postponed at the last minute. The announcement came at a time when the streamer was receiving flak for its much-hyped series Tandav. The Saif Ali Khan-starrer landed in trouble because of a scene in which actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub was seen dressed as Lord Mahadev. While fans were disappointed by this development, Priyamani maintains that she stands by the makers.

"I have taken it my stride and I still stand by the decision made by the makers," she said.

The Family Man Season 2 was slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 4 and has garnered a fair deal of attention due to its power-packed trailer. It has a star-studded cast that includes Sharib Hashmi, Mime Gopi. Samantha Akkineni and the late Asif Basra.

Priyamani, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will next be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in the Boney Kapoor-backed movie Maidaan. The film revolves around the life of the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and is likely to be released in theatres in October.