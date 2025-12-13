<p>The 96-minute film follows Lee So-ri (Lee Soo-hyun), a bullied girl who moves from Seoul to a rural school where she once lived, hoping to find peace. Her past trauma makes it difficult for her to connect — until she finds a letter hidden in her desk. This discovery sets her on a gentle scavenger hunt around the school, introducing her to forgotten corners and new people.</p>.<p>Through these letters, So-ri is slowly guided by their unseen author, often linked to Jung Ho-yeon (Min Seung-woo). She also forms a quiet but warm friendship with classmate Nam Doh-hyeong (Kim Min-ju), adding to the film’s tender exploration of kindness and connection.</p>.'Saali Mohabbat' movie review | Botany and betrayal: A small‑town crime saga .<p>What begins as a simple treasure hunt deepens into an emotional journey as So-ri and her friend try to understand the mystery behind the letters — and why Jung Ho-yeon left school. The animation is soft, calming, and expressive, closely mirroring the manhwa’s original artwork. It may remind viewers of styles seen in MAPPA or Studio Ghibli productions.</p>.<p>While the themes echo the emotional tone and flow of ‘Your Name’ (2016), the plot differs: So-ri knows who is writing the letters but chooses not to seek him out beyond their written exchanges, letting the clues slowly reveal Jung Ho-yeon’s story.</p>.<p>Overall, ‘Your Letter’ is a reflective, gentle animated drama that resonates with anyone who has felt unseen or misunderstood, showing how small acts of compassion can deeply change a life.</p>