Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Your Letter' movie review: Reflective, gentle anime on kindness

What begins as a simple treasure hunt deepens into an emotional journey as two friends try to understand the mystery behind some letters.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 08:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Your Letter Korean (Theatres)
3.5/5
Director:Kim Yong-hwan
Cast:Lee Soo-hyun, Kim Min-ju, Min Seung-woo, Nam Doh-hyeong
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 08:28 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie ReviewAnimekorean

Follow us on :

Follow Us