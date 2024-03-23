ZEE5 announces sequel to Manoj Bajpayee's 'Silence'

Mumbai: Streaming service ZEE5 on Saturday announced the sequel to Manoj Bajpayee's thriller movie Silence... Can You Hear It?.

Titled Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, the sequel is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, who had also helmed the 2021 movie. It will premiere on ZEE5 soon, a press release said.

In the follow-up, Bajpayee reprises his role of ACP Avinash Verma, alongside Prachi Desai, who is coming back as Inspector Sanjana.

According to the makers, Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout has an intriguing storyline teeming with dark secrets and unforeseen twists.