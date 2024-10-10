Home
73% decline in wildlife populations in just 50 years: WWF report

The Living Planet Index (LPI), provided by the Zoological Society of London, includes almost 35,000 population trends of 5,495 species from 1970-2020.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 04:19 IST

Indian White-rumped Vulture.

Credit: iStock Photo 

Tiger in Bhadra Tiger Reserve Forest.

Credit: DH photo

Published 10 October 2024, 04:19 IST
