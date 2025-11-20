Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeenvironment

Advanced economies integrate climate metrics in budgets

This approach helps policymakers make informed decisions that promote low-carbon growth, sustainable use of natural resources, and climate resilience.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 07:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 07:33 IST
Climateenvironment news

Follow us on :

Follow Us