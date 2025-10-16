Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeenvironment

Paris Agreement could help world avoid 57 hot days each year: Study

The 2015 Paris Agreement set the goal of keeping global temperatures well below 2°C and to continue pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C, if possible.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 08:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 08:08 IST
Climate ChangeClimateenvironmentParis agreement

Follow us on :

Follow Us