Phasing out a polluting fuel

The Arctic region is marked by the emission of black carbon in the atmosphere. It has a short atmospheric lifetime of a week and returns to Earth with precipitation (snowfall). Ground and satellite observations suggest that the black carbon has a solar absorption of 0.9 watts per square meter in the region. It is thus the second most important factor for warming, only next to carbon dioxide. The rise in surface temperature in the Arctic region per unit of black carbon emission is greater than in any other region.