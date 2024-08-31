The beneficial side of invasive plants

The researchers suggest that decisions on invasive species management must consider the social and cultural context and the perception and use of these plants among communities. For some species, such as alligator weeds and Azolla crisata, which have no benefits, removing the plants might be the best way to manage them. On the other hand, eliminating mesquites in Kutch’s Wild Ass Sanctuary, despite them hindering grass growth needed for wild asses, may be detrimental to people’s well-being as communities in the region rely on the plant for their livelihoods.