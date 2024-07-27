The viral origins of seaweeds

In a recent study, scientists looked closely at these clues in seaweed genes to find how they evolved from single-celled microalgae into macroalgae and found that they needed genes that could help the cells stick to each other, form a supportive extracellular matrix that holds the cells together and differentiate into distinct types of cells. They found that the green, red and brown algae all have these genes derived from an unlikely source: algae-infecting viruses. In the long history of evolution, these viruses not only transferred diseases but also donated their genetic material in a process called horizontal gene transfer, which helped seaweed become multicellular. And thus began an exciting evolutionary trajectory on Earth.