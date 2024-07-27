A better way to save tigers?

“So it’s quite beautiful to see it is possible to coexist,” says Jalais. According to her, there is much to learn from Adivasis or communities that live in forests, as they never talk about animals that should be killed or culled. This is not due to conservation discourse but because this is how it has always been. People living near animals regularly experience crops being eaten by elephants, wild boars and ungulates. However, they continue to accept these creatures as part of the landscape. They even consider it a duty to offer some share of their produce to the animals.