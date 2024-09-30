Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeenvironmentwildlife

Ants competing for food pushing montane birds higher up, indicates IISc study

'If climate change pushes the ants’ ranges higher, bird species at higher elevations will also be impacted.'
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 15:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 15:07 IST
Climate ChangewildlifeAnts

Follow us on :

Follow Us