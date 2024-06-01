India's snakeman tells 'hiss story'

SOS from Raj Bhavan

No two rescues are similar. I got a frantic call from a village near Thane. A cobra was holed up inside a tree next to the caller’s house. While I pulled the snake out with one hand partially, a monitor lizard emerged too. I broke into a sweat. I pinned the lizard down with my knee amid cheers and claps. This was in my 20s. Recently, I came face to face with a spitting cobra dangling from a tree in Borneo. It was looking straight into my eyes, so I quickly put on my sunglasses. The expected happened. It squirted the venom. It dripped down my cheeks, into my mouth. It tasted a bit like lemon juice. At least my eyes were safe. In a recent case from Agumbe in Shivamogga district, a family could not use their washroom for two days because a king cobra had taken up residence in the rafters. They worship king cobras, so did not want to disturb it. I climbed a makeshift ladder and guided the snake to the floor. She was about to shed her skin.