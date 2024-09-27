Katy Perry, the internet go crazy for chonky Australian penguin chick

Chocolate-brown and fluffy, Pesto is a nine-month-old King penguin who weighs 23.5 kg (52 lb), more than twice the combined weight of his parents.

He is also the largest chick Sea Life Melbourne has ever seen, and that has gained him a global fan base, said Michaela Smale, who has been caring for Pesto since he hatched.

Most of Pesto's weight comes from the brown fuzz that keeps penguin chicks warm through winter. They later lose weight as they develop adult feathers.

Like all king penguins, Pesto is non-sexually dimorphic, which means he does not have externally visible traits that distinguish him from female penguins.