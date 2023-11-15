Yearly heat-related deaths to see fivefold rise by mid-century, climate inaction threatening public health: Lancet report

Also, the health dimensions of climate change are increasingly acknowledged in the public discourse, with 24 per cent of all climate change newspaper articles in 2022 referring to health, the report said, adding that these trends "signal what could be the start of a life-saving transition."

The report, however, found few signs of the urgently needed progress, in a world still bound to fossil fuel ambitions and thus, called for 'a people-centred transformation: putting health at the heart of climate action'.