A flotsam of memory and history

Flotsam is somewhat of a continuation of The Lost Pictures, a tribute as it is to their father who passed away in 2018. While it does not have photographs, it consists mostly of deSouza’s “renderings,” or digital paintings based on photographic originals with parts blurred or erased. Based on photographs that they took of their father’s apartment after his death, the poignant images are of his possessions that remained — including plastic bags, medicines, books, restaurant menus, cassette tapes, toothpaste, boxes of chocolate, stuffed toys and rows of shirts hanging in a cupboard. Among the materials in Flotsam, there are also black-and-white family photographs, mostly images of deSouza’s parents in their younger years, which the artist chose not to paint or alter in any way. “My photographs have always addressed the issue of temporality, and have resisted the idea of a photograph being a single fixed moment,” explained deSouza, whose works have been exhibited globally.