An existential touch to knowledge

“These works raise questions about the nature of information, its creators and the decision-making processes that shape our understanding of the world. The use of fractions of the Encyclopedia Britannica, a symbolic repository of knowledge, underscores these inquiries,” she informed. The funnel serves as a powerful symbol, penetrating both the stone — a representation of material and our Earth — and the books, signifying knowledge. “Books capture a moment in time and reflect the society of their era. There’s a personal and humorous aspect to the works, reflecting the desire to distil and encapsulate vast knowledge into a funnel. However, the presence of a hole, akin to a black hole, adds a touch of mystery and existential contemplation — an aperture that may be perceived as both the beginning and the end, inviting viewers to peer through it,” she elaborated.