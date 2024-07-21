Confined no longer

Leather, almost a leitmotif in Mucharla’s art now, figures prominently in the four installations that he is exhibiting at the Vadehra Art Gallery. The most striking is the set of four small cages, each holding a Dalit symbol captive — a small statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar; a copy of the Preamble of the Constitution of India, upon which falls a light in a way that only the words ‘Justice’, ‘Liberty’, ‘Equality’ and ‘Fraternity’ get reflected on the floor of the cage; a big heap of tiny leather chappals (footwear) some of which have escaped to lie strewn outside; and a microphone broadcasting an interview of Babasaheb Ambedkar that he gave to the BBC on the well-known Poona Pact, the 1932 settlement between Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi that shaped the political representation of the underprivileged in India. There is also an accompanying drawing of an Ambedkar statue around which pigs roam; it is made of animal hide.