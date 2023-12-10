Dipping into the colour of infinity

An ongoing exhibition in Delhi has 19 artists exploring their individual engagement with Prussian Blue. The uniqueness of the colour is relatively unknown, as is its link with science and its role in transforming the course of art. It was by accident that two German alchemists discovered Prussian Blue in a Berlin laboratory. Thus, the world’s first synthetic pigment was born, and it became an instant sensation. Many artists turned to Prussian Blue, including Pablo Picasso whose work between 1901 and 1904 is called his ‘Blue Period’. With this exhibition, curator Dr Arshiya Lokhandwala pays a subliminal tribute to her late father who manufactured paints, Prussian Blue being his favourite. Researching the colour deeply, she was amazed at its historical significance and realised there was no large-scale exhibition that explored its historicity. So, she reached out to artists who immediately responded to the challenge of thinking through the colour.