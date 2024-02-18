History encrusted in gold

Simultaneously, another round of heat is applied which re-melts the shellac, allowing it to expand and snugly accommodate the gemstone. Any excess surmai surrounding the gems is carefully removed using a fine chisel, creating a slender gap between the gem and the setting. This is followed by enamelling, or meenakari, where the engraved gold surface is enhanced by filling it in with various coloured enamels. Finally, fragments of Kundan are added to the edges and folded in using a chisel, creating a wedge that firmly secures the gem. Layers of Kundan are added until the gap between the gemstone and the setting is sealed and filled in with gold. Traditionally, specific craftspersons were entrusted with different stages of the jewellery-making process. For example, the chiterias were responsible for creating the design, the ghariyas were involved in the engraving and the goldsmiths were known for their exquisite gold framing. However, with the advent of commercialisation and increased market demand, certain compromises introduced themselves. There are now instances of a single artisan assuming all three roles.