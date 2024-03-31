How to protect plants during a water crisis?

The next step is efficiently organising your garden to make the most of the water available. Organise your plants based on their needs. Some may require water daily, some every two days, and still others once a week. If moving pots is physically impossible, use colour-coded sticks instead. Most stationery stores will have ice cream sticks for crafting. They are useful organisers. A single stick in a pot may represent daily, two sticks could suggest every other day, and three could mean once a week. If you have too many sticks to keep track of, paint them. Green-painted sticks may represent daily watering, yellows on alternate days, and blues once a week. Stick them in the pots and water them as needed. Water used to wash vegetables, daal and rice can also be reused to water plants. If you also add the water from the cooker, you have two buckets of water to use.