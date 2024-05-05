Sense and sensuality

Unlike his contemporaries, Klimt never created portraits of men or of himself. “I have never painted a self-portrait. I am less interested in myself as a subject for a painting than I am in other people, above all women...There is nothing special about me. I am a painter who paints day after day from morning to night...Whoever wants to know something about me... ought to look carefully at my pictures.” When selecting models, Klimt was highly discerning, favouring both high-society women as well as prostitutes. His deliberate, painstaking, time-intensive painting method immortalised these carefully chosen subjects in his work.