The fast and the curious

How did this tree-dwelling snake end up in a human abode? At the time, we had a luxuriant Mysore clock vine growing on the trellis bordering the yard and a violet allamanda on the eastern flank. The common bronzeback, being an arboreal species, must have snuck onto the metal pipes propping up the awning over our yard from one of the vines, and crept into the cottage. We eventually coaxed the reptile out of the house without incident.